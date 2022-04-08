The Williston Police Department has given the "all-clear" to residents around the 600 block of 1st Avenue East.
WPD released a statement saying that as a result of the earlier investigation, 29-year old Jordan James Chase was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Facility for the U.S. Marshalls Service on a Federal Probation warrant for Aggravated Assault with a weapon.
Chase's 27-year old brother Skylar Daniel Chase was also taken into custody on an active warrant for Theft of Property out of Mountrail County.
The WPD said the public's use of the area around 1st Avenue has been returned to normal and they thank the public for their cooperation.
The Williston Police Department is cautioning the public to avoid the 600 block of 1st Avenue East in Williston due to an ongoing police situation.
The WPD is assisting the US Marshals with an armed barricaded subject in a residence behind Elite Fitness. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, and and they are working through the SWAT matrix to determine if they are needed.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time and take alternative travel routes. If you are currently in this area, please stay indoors unless contacted by police and asked to leave.