The North Dakota Department of Transportation has selected its winners for the first NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest, including a “monster” from Williston.
Residents from across the state submitted their names to the contest, hoping for theirs to be chosen as the name of their district’s snow plow. A total of 856 snowplow names were submitted from across the state throughout the contest, which ran from Nov. 3 to 30.
Eight districts including Williston took part. Participants submitted their names online, which were then voted on by NDDOT employees statewide. The latest plow to hit the streets of Williston will now have its new name emblazoned upon its sides is: Plowzilla.
Mike Ratzak chose the winning name for Williston’s district, and got the opportunity to see Plowzilla and meet the driver, Adam Vondal. Vondal gave Ratzak a tour of Plowzilla’s interior and gave him a crash course in how to run a plow. Plowzilla has been in service in the Williston District for a little over a month.
I was actually surprised that it won!” Ratzak said. “I just thought Godzilla, you know how strong he is to plow through things, that would make a pretty good name for a plow. So I just added the ‘zilla.’ “
Ratzak said he was looking forward to seeing Plowzilla out and about,sharing his appreciation for those that keep the streets clear during those snowy days.
“The real heroes are the snow plow drivers, and the drivers who do the sanding,” he said. “Without them, I don’t where we’d be.”