Williston Energy Center mock-up
Williston Energy Center

A plan to develop a long-term facility, the Williston Energy Center, for youth in the City of Williston was presented at the old Sloulin Field airport hangar last week by Power Play Project, Inc., the group who has been working on this plan. The group sees this as being a draw for people in the Dakotas, Montana, and Canada.

“This will help make Williston a go-to spot and destination,” Williston Mayor Howard Klug said to those in attendance.



