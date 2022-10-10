A plan to develop a long-term facility, the Williston Energy Center, for youth in the City of Williston was presented at the old Sloulin Field airport hangar last week by Power Play Project, Inc., the group who has been working on this plan. The group sees this as being a draw for people in the Dakotas, Montana, and Canada.
“This will help make Williston a go-to spot and destination,” Williston Mayor Howard Klug said to those in attendance.
The plan highlights a remodel and addition to the hangar to build long-term facility to include a multi-purpose arena for large crowds to feature several types of entertainment such as hockey and concerts. Plans to allow for general ice activities are included as well as be a home-base for Williston State College, junior league, and high school hockey games.
The unveiled plan includes three rinks, one which will be a multi-use area that can be converted into a basketball court or event venue. Locker rooms for all three arenas would be present as well as storage areas for maintenance equipment, support spaces, ice plant engine rooms, and a house for a resident zamboni.
The project would add-on to the already big economic impacts in Williston Square that include a regional medical center, retail and housing opportunities.
“This stuff underneath us, right here, is worth about ten dollars per square foot,” Klug said. “So that’s another $5 million dollars that the City of Williston will be donating to this project. The City will do all that they can to help this group out.”
The group’s fundraising target is $25-30 million to cover all the amenities that are designed into the projected facility. Donations have already been received. A $500,000 donation given anonymously toward the project was revealed at the presentation and another $500,000 was received from George and Chris Haux. A surprise $1 million donation from Lynn Leininger was given at the presentation. Leininger said that his five grandchildren are involved in the hockey program.
The Williston Energy Center’s construction timeline is completely dependent on the fundraising goals being met, but the group would like to see a groundbreaking by spring of 2024.
For more information, visit the Williston Energy Center Facebook page.