Feline friends in the region are getting a paw up thanks to a generous donation from a recent tournament to benefit Mondak Animal Rescue.
Pitching for the Paws was a project that came out of this year’s Leadership Williston program, spearheaded by class participant Bekka Johnson. The project was a co-ed softball tournament which was held in September, with funds going to the shelter for some new equipment for the facility’s cats and kittens. Johnson had a goal of $3,000, but was able to surpass that and give $4,000 to Mondak Animal Rescue, with an additional donation from American State Bank helping push the goal over the top.
The shelter will be using the funds to purchase wall-mounted shelves for their two Furr and Purr rooms, with leftover funds going towards vet bills and other necessary supplies. Johnson said she hopes to make the tournament, which hosted more than a dozen teams, an annual event to benefit local animals.
Shelter manager Tamara Rooks said they are currently looking into materials and contractors for the project, and hopes that the shelter’s cool cats and kittens will have some fun new equipment in the near future.
“We’re very thankful for this, and we know it will be very enriching for our cats,” Rooks said. “Donations like this are really essential to what we do, and are key for making sure our animals are taken care of and get everything they need.”
For information about donating or sponsoring for next year’s tournament,For more information on the Pitching for the Paws tournament, email Bekka Johnson at Bekka.erdman@hotmail.com