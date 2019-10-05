On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, federal, state and local officials celebrated the completion of Williston Basin International Airport, which is scheduled to officially open when the first flight lands on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The airport, known by its International Air Transport Association code of XWA, is the first airport located at a new site to open in nearly a decade. It will replace Sloulin Field, which has served as Williston's airport for nearly 60 years.
The terminal, which bears the Sloulin name to honor the family for which the old airport was named, is about 100,000 square feet, about 10 times the size of its predecessor.