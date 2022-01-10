Prairie Public announced that they have launched the 2022 PBS Kids Writers Contest to help promote reading skills in area students.
The contest is meant to help the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest is open to children in Kindergarten through third grade in the prairie region to write and illustrate stories. Each story entered will be evaluated by Prairie Public staff and a team of local teachers and librarians until a first-place winner and three Red Ribbon Favorites are chosen for each grade level.
In 2021, Rickard Elementary student Stella Rossland was chosen as the statewide winner for her story about some playful princess pups. Rossland received a prize package and certificate from PBS, as well as appearing in a promo on the station and reading her story on Prairie Public’s daily radio show, Main Street.
Every child who enters the contest will receive a certificate of achievement. First-place winners will receive prizes, have their stories featured on the Prairie Public website, and have the opportunity to read their stories on Prairie Public’s statewide radio network.
Entry forms and complete rules are available from Prairie Public online at prairiepublic.org or by calling Christine McClellan at 701-239-7527. The deadline to submit stories is February 28, 2022.