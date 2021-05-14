A local Boy Scout was honored twice on Thursday, celebrating his birthday while earning the highest award a Scout can receive.
Davis Patton of BSA Troop 316 was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at a small ceremony on Thursday, May 13 at Cornerstone First Baptist Church in Williston. Joined by his family and fellow scouts, Patton was given his Eagle badge after working diligently for many years to earn the honor. Joining scouts in fifth grade, Patton had until he reached 18 years old to earn the rank, being presented with the badge on his 18th birthday.
"I've been working toward this for a while," Patton told the Williston Herald. "It was a rocky start trying to get up from Life Scout to Eagle, but I pushed through, worked hard at it and now we're here."
Eagle Scout candidates are required to complete a community service project to qualify for the rank, which Patton did by giving back to his local animal shelter. Patton worked with project donors to install four small benches and a pavilion at the Buck Scheele Family Animal shelter. Patton said he spent about 100 hours of service implementing his project.
Patton was joined onstage by his parents Lisa and Greg, with his mother pinning on the Eagle badge after Patton was administered the Eagle oath by District Commissioner Leland Tong.
"It's been many, many years coming." Lisa Patton said. "He's put in a lot of hard hours at a lot of camps and lots of leadership skills have been developed. These camps have groomed him for this moment."
Patton, who graduates this year and will be attending college at the University of Grand Forks to study chemical engineering, said he will continue to use the leadership skills he has learned over the years to guide others involved in the scouting program.
"I'm going to work with whatever troop there is in Grand Forks and continue to lead the scouts and the youth that are there." he said.