The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission's latest report shows that industry levels continue to rise as demand in air travel continues to grow.
North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 69,285 airline passenger boardings during the month of May, with the industry attributing the growth to a recovery in leisure travel that has been ongoing due to warmer weather and a release of penned up demand. Air travel has seen a steady recovery in recent months, and has currently leveled to approximately 30 percent below pre-pandemic numbers.
“We hope that the current trends continue and that our state maintains and grows in its demand for airline services as we move into the summer months.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “Aviation is one of the safest ways to travel and I encourage everyone to consider their local airport as an option as they make any future travel plans.”
In Williston, staff at XWA are also seeing this increase, with Airport Director Anthony Dudas stating that boardings hit record numbers in April. Those numbers were a deciding factor in United Airlines adding an additional flight to XWA.
“Flying out on United (in April), we had over 91 percent load factor, which is the best we’ve ever had at ISN or XWA." Dudas said. "It’s really fantastic to see that people are beginning to travel again, and it’s really wonderful to see that United has seen that and is able to adjust and add additional capacity to our market.”
Along with United returning to pre-COVID service levels, Delta Airlines resumed service at XWA at the beginning of June. Dudas said he expected numbers to continue to increase into the summer as more residents begin to travel again. The NDAC's report shows that May's passengers boardings at XWA were already more than double than in May 2020, up to 2,769 from 1,251.