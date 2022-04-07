Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As of 8am, 2nd Ave west between 11th and 9th is closed due to a water main break in the area. 

Public Works has shut off water to the area  to prevent damage and is currently pinpointing the exact location of the break to begin repairs. 

That area will be closed throughout the duration of the repair. 



Tags

Load comments