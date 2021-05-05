A longtime member of the Williston Parks and Recreation District thinks overspending and failure to plan put the district in a financial bind.
The district is planning to meet with the Williston City Commission to ask the city to call a special election to ask voters to OK a 1-cent sales tax. In 2011, voters OK’d a 1-cent sales tax that is split evenly between paying the bond for the Williston ARC and district operations.
The current board and Darin Krueger, the district’s executive director, have said the district’s financial woes stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, a drop in oil activity and unexpected expenses.
The ARC was closed for 10 weeks in 2020, and sales tax figures were the second lowest since it was passed in 2011. In addition, the state ordered the district to pay back $2.8 million in sales tax that had been overpaid.
Larry Grondahl, who was on the Parks Board for more than 20 years, said the real issue is the district has too many employees and didn’t prepare for the future.
“The number of employees compared to comparable departments is just ridiculous,” Grondahl told the Williston Herald.
In a letter he sent to the board in April, Grondahl said Williston’s district has more than 40 employees, while the districts in Mandan and Dickinson, both of which are roughly the same size and run the same amount of programming, have 23 and 26, respectively.
Grondahl said he thinks the district has had as many as 15 more employees than needed, and that has cost a lot of money. Using the figure of $80,000 total compensation, including salary, health insurance, life insurance and other benefits, he estimated the district could have saved $10.8 million over the 10 years.
The district announced recently that it had not filled 11 full-time positions, had cut back on part-time workers and ended its $100,000 cleaning contract.
Then there was the matter of the state demanding repayment for sales tax.
Grondahl said after voters OK’d the sales tax in November 2011, John Kautzman, then Williston’s auditor, told him the district needed to establish a reserve fund in case the state made a mistake and overpaid them.
That didn’t happen, forcing the district the negotiate a payment plan to cover the nearly $3 million.
In a letter to Grondahl signed by District Board President Jeff Larson and Krueger, Larson disputed Grondahl’s account and wrote that Krueger had no recollection of that conversation. And, he said, Grondahl was on the board and didn’t do the work to create a reserve fund.
But Grondahl pointed out that because of timing, he was off the board when the next year’s budget was worked on.
“After we passed the sales tax (in November 2011), I was off the board in early June of 2012 and the 2013 budget process began in late June and July, when I was no longer a Board member,” Grondahl wrote in his reply.
Grondahl said the district was also too generous with its travel. He said in 2015, the district sent 17 staff members and two board members to a conference in Las Vegas when WPRD was up for a national award. That number was excessive, he said.
Other issues Grondahl has pointed out is the fact that as many as 25 employees can take home district vehicles and many also have cell phone plans covered.
No time has been announced for a meeting between the WPRD board and the Williston City Commission.