The City of Williston held their annual Public Outreach Day on Wednesday, showcasing the work the City's departments do to keep Williston running.
Students and the general public visited the Public Works facility on May 18, taking the opportunity to visit and learn more about the 13 departments represented within Public Works. Director Kenny Bergstrom said the annual day gives the public a chance to understand what Public Works does and the services they provide within the city.
"A lot of times people don't realize the type of work that Public Works does," Bergstrom told the Williston Herald. "The services we provide are essential services, so it definitely gives our employees the opportunity to showcase what they do on a daily basis and show off their talents. They probably enjoy this day just as much as the kids."
With a variety of equipment on display and to touch, the students were definitely enjoying their time moving from department to department, learning the ins-and-outs of forestry, sanitation, street cleaning and wastewater treatment. Bergstrom said the more awareness Public Works can bring to the work they are doing, the more people will understand how those services function.
"We're just trying to give them an overall view of what it is we do out in the community." Bergstrom added. "Everybody needs water; everybody needs their wastewater to go away from their residence, in addition to the garbage services. So it's all health and safety related. The streets and forestry departments, they make sure that we don't have any diseased trees falling over on cars or people; and like we experienced with these recent snow events, keeping the roads open so emergency services could get through was very important. They're all essential services."