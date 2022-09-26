The Out of the Darkness organization held its 11th annual suicide awareness walk at Spring Lake Park on Saturday. Co-chair for the organization Tarren Rehak announced at the beginning on the event that the fundraising goal for this year’s walk was $20,000. Rehak confirmed after event that the walk brought in $23,731.80 between the 24 teams and 185 participants that walked.
“Last year we were able to purchase ‘Gizmos Guide to Mental Health’ picture books for the kindergarten through fourth graders for the Williston Basin District 7 classrooms. Our walk dollars also provide support to many people affected by suicide through programs like Healing Conversations. Those who have lost a loved one to suicide can receive a visit from a trained volunteer who is also a suicide lost survivor,” Rehak said.
Speaker Lori Geltel conducted a bead ceremony during the event where participants were invited to receive a bead necklace in honor of their loved ones.
“Various color beads acknowledge our personal connection to the cause and help us to identify others who may understand our experience. The color or colors of beads that you receive will pertain to your personal experience,” Geltel said.
Following the bead ceremony Terese Morawski from Watford City, North Dakota spoke about her experience losing her brother, Tommy, to suicide.
“My brother was an amazing person who gave all that he had to others. He was a firefighter, first responder and a farmer. He was literally someone who would literally give the shirt off his back to a complete stranger. He loved with his whole heart and often emptied his cup to fill everyone else’s,” Morawski said.
Morawski concluded her talk with her favorite quote by Maya Angelou.
”People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you make them feel. So be the reason that someone feels good today.”
“I encourage you to carry on the legacy of those you love the most by doing the things that you loved about them,” Morawski said.
Out of the Darkness organization co-chair Annette Sluder said that the walk event was created to be a time for the community to come together and to honor and remember those lost to suicide. The hope is that people will support one another through the grieving process.
There were resources and literature available to all in attendance to raise awareness for those struggling with suicidal thoughts, mental health, survivors guilt, and more.