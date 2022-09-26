The Out of the Darkness organization held its 11th annual suicide awareness walk at Spring Lake Park on Saturday. Co-chair for the organization Tarren Rehak announced at the beginning on the event that the fundraising goal for this year’s walk was $20,000. Rehak confirmed after event that the walk brought in $23,731.80 between the 24 teams and 185 participants that walked.

“Last year we were able to purchase ‘Gizmos Guide to Mental Health’ picture books for the kindergarten through fourth graders for the Williston Basin District 7 classrooms. Our walk dollars also provide support to many people affected by suicide through programs like Healing Conversations. Those who have lost a loved one to suicide can receive a visit from a trained volunteer who is also a suicide lost survivor,” Rehak said.

