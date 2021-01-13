The Williston City Commission voted to amend the City’s ordinance regarding speed in school and construction zones, adding a fee structure for violations.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 12 meeting of the Commission, City Attorney Taylor Olson presented the ordinance amendment, which adds a section to the chapter on Motor Vehicles and Traffic to set a specific fee structure for the violations of speeding in school and construction zones. Olson said she was contacted and told while the city has ordinances prohibiting speeding in these zones, the penalties for such violations were not listed. The amendment corrects the problem, and mimics the fee structure of state ordinances.
The amendments added to Ordinance 10-63 are as follows:
(7) For a violation of a school zone speed limit under §10-154(a)(2), a fee of forty dollars for one through ten miles per hour over the posted speed; and forty dollars, plus one dollar for each additional mile per hour over ten miles per hour over the limit unless a greater fee could be applicable.
(8) For a violation of highway construction zone speed limit under §10-154(b), a fee of eighty dollars for one through ten miles per hour over the posted speed; and eighty dollars plus two dollars for each mile per hour over ten miles per hour over the limit, unless a greater fee would be applicable under this section. The fee in this subjection does not apply to a highway construction zone unless individuals engaged in construction are present at the time and place of the violation and the posted speed limit sign states “Minimum Fee $80”.