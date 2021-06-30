The Fourth of July in Williston will be missing one of its major displays, but residents will still have chances to celebrate and watch the sky light up.
Greg “Skippy” Cottrell and Adam Natwick of Explosive Entertainment have put together a fireworks display for the last few years, with their “Save the 4th of July in Williston, ND” campaign lighting up the sky above the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Unfortunately, this year didn't go as planned, and the plug for this year's display had to be pulled.
"This year started off way different than other years. So once we started looking for sponsors in January and February and weren't having much luck, as most companies were still struggling from the financial effects of COVID, we decided it would be best to not pursue the funds for the event this year from our sponsors."
There is another
Enter a new business.
Many will recall the jovial general manager of Cugini’s Sam Battle. Well he’s back, this time with a new catering business he’s planning to kick off in style in Harmon Park for a fun Fourth of July weekend party.
The party will start at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in Harmon Park and features free live music and entertainment, as well as free barbecue from Battle’s new business, Bakken Catering.
“it’s gonna be a family fun weekend,” Battle said. “Much like in your backyard, but of course we’re celebrating the whole meaning of the Fourth of July and that we’re able to be independent doing what we’re doing, and learning each other’s culture and fellowship. That was my whole idea again.”
Battle said he’s glad to be in the Williston community, and the party is a way of thanking all the people who have supported him here the past eight years.
“We will have ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, and Polish sausage,” Battle said. “I’m really not going to do potato salad or sides or anything like that, but all that’s going to be coming from Bakken Catering.”
Battle has also invited other vendors who felt cooped up and want to show their talents to join him in Harmon Park. There are at least 13 of those planning to be there. Those businesses have also donated gifts for door prizes, which will be given away to various age groups each hour of the event, which will last until dusk, or about 9 p.m.
There will also be games at the park for the children, including a water slide, bouncy house, face-painting, and other fun activities.
Save the Fourth will return soon
Cottrell said because of reduced funding from the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and an increase in the cost of materials, this year's "Save the 4th" show simply wasn't feasible.
"Our order was due April 1 and, with that blow to our budget and how far we were already behind, we had to pull the plug on the show." He said. "The cost of goods had increased for last years show by 30 to 40 percent, and this year again those costs were increasing at the same rate if not more on most of the products."
Cottrell said that while he and Natwick are disappointed not to host their usual display, he hopes to be able to return with another spectacular show next year.
"It'll be sad not to be able to see a large fireworks display this year," Cottrell said. "I really enjoyed being a part of something I know the community enjoyed so much! All those hours that the crew at Explosive Enterprises would put into the build of the show were always rewarded by the cheers the crowds would provide at the end of the show! I believe that's what they'll miss the most this year."
More Fourth fun
While there may be no show at the Fairgrounds on July 4, Williston Basin Speedway and TNT Fireworks will be hosting a display on July 3. The green flag drops at 8 p.m., with fireworks kicking off after the races.
And for Battle, the Fourth of July party at Harmon Park isn’t over after dark. Instead it moves to a new venue at 9:30 p.m. at the Raymond Center, for an adult comedy show. The show will be a modest $45 at the door and features entertainers from Vegas. You can also get a $10 discount by paying in advance online at bakkencateringservices.com. There will be a full cash bar at the venue, and Battle said vendors who were at Harmon Park will likely follow with food selections.
After the comedy show, Battle is also planning to have a fireworks display in the parking lot of Pita Palace. It is free.
Battle said the event in the park and at the Raymond Center is the first of what he hopes will be a monthly event to highlight regional talent.
“Every month until February, I have venues reserved around town and in Watford City,” Battle said. “This weekend will be a kickoff of me introducing something here every month. A concert, a comedy show — on Valentines, it’s going to be a Valentine’s Gala and New Year’s Eve it’s gonna be a New Year’s — but I physically committed, personally reserved different venues until February.”
Battle said the idea is something he’s wanted to do for a while.
“We have so much talent down here, right here in Williston,” Battle said. “All they need is a stage.
But it is also, as he sees it, the best way he can give back to a community that has already given so much to him over the years.
“I always like to give back,” Battle said. “You know how people treated me at Cugini’s and I’ve never had a chance to give back. I just want to thank all the people who have been supporting me so far.”