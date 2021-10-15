Penny Slagle tells us it is shaping up to be an exciting day for members of her Williston Coyote Clay Target League as a very special guest will be on hand this Saturday (October 16) at the Painted Woods facility.
Slagle heads up the trap shooting league program that continues to grow at the high school level.
Plans now call for Olympic Bronze medalist Brian Burrows to be on hand once again to address and mingle with members of the league from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
You might recall in earlier Scope columns we told you about his part in the trap shooting portion of the mixed team competition of the Tokyo Olympics and the success he had.
Burrows earlier paid a visit to Williston and took time out of his schedule and visit with relatives here to encourage the younger shooters.
Now, with medal in hand, he returns for another visit.
He is married to Kelsey Beauchman, the daughter of Paul and Kristi Arnson Beauchman of Williston.
Kristi played basketball for Slagle, back during her time attending what was known then as the University of North Dakota-Williston.
She is the granddaughter of Don and Ann Arnson of Williston.
"We are really excited," said Slagle, in looking forward to having Burrows spend additional time with her young students.
We send out a Scope Salute to Burrows for not only his accomplishment on the Olympic level, but also for him taking time to spend with young prospects who one day could be in his shoes.
REDEEMERS FEED
We have learned the 34th annual Our Redeemers Lutheran Church meatball dinner will be back on the burner, but a number of key changes are on tap.
This my friends is one of the finer meals served throughout the area and the good news is you will be able to take part once again on Oct. 30.
However, there will be no dining room service, with take outs or deliveries, being the main options for your dining.
Plans call for you to be able to drive up to the church parking lot door and have the meals delivered directly to your vehicle.
You are being asked to enter the church parking lot from the west, directly across from Riverview Cemetery, and someone will be there to take your order.
Hey, you can then take the meals home to enjoy on your own table.
We understand delivery service will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. only.
Take outs will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the feed.
Menu includes meatballs, gravy, potatoes, corn, coleslaw, buns and of course the famous Our Redeemer's ice cream.
With the uncertainty COVID-19 holds over us, this is the best alternative.
Enjoy !
You can call (701) 572-3724 to coordinate deliveries.
Enjoy !
VIKES AT HOME
Play for the Minnesota Vikings remains at home Sunday, beginning at noon, as they are slated to host the Carolina Panthers with an opportunity to even the season record at 3-3.
The Vikings improved last weekend with a win over Detroit and have a chance to keep things rolling as the Panthers come in at 3-2 overall.
For sure, this is by no means a pushover and the Vikings will have to be better at all levels of play if they expect to log a victory.
While it is early in the season, the time is now to keep winning if the Vikings have any thoughts of post-season play.
Skol!
TWINS TIME OFF
Meanwhile, long gone from the playoff picture and out of focus are the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins got off to a horrendous start and could never get their act together.
Thus they were only playing for next season.
Some key trades took veterans out of the lineup, however the hope is some new blood will provide for a much needed transfusion.
This is an exciting time of year for the sport of baseball, however the field for the championship run is made up of a lot of teams we know fans around here will never cheer for.
But you better believe our old sidekick Chris Kirchmeier is jumping high as his Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the mix against the Atlanta Braves.
Meanwhile the American League matchup will find the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros squaring off.
Members of the Twins front office can only watch and see how it is done, while hoping to sign some key players for next season.
The only thing is that takes courage and a lot of money.
Fans will have to wait and see where the chips fall.
DAYLIGHT SAVING
It won't be long before the discussion about the good and bad of Daylight Saving Time comes up once again.
For those of you who like to look ahead, you will be able to fall back and gain that precious lost hour of sleep at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7.
The clocks, you may recall, were set ahead one hour back on March 14 and now things will balance out for the year.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.