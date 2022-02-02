1 Million Cups Williston featured the owner of Nutrition and Beyond this month, hosted by Daily Addiction in Downtown Williston.
One Million Cups is a national program designed to educate, engage, and connect entrepreneurs. Held every month, the 1 Million Cups event allows entrepreneurs to highlight their business or present business ideas to the local community and learn how those around them can support their business in it’s growth.
Kari Downer, RN, NTP, owner of Nutrition and Beyond PLLC, started her business at the beginning of 2021 after completing her first nutrition certification through the Nutritional Therapy Association. She said that she has always been interested in nutrition and leading a healthy lifestyle, and after being a Registered Nurse for 22 years she decided to take the chance and use her knowledge and passion to help others.
“As a Functional Health coach, I help stressed, overwhelmed women and moms regain their energy and health so they can thrive, not just survive.” Downer explained.
Downer said the being a Functional Health coach means taking a holistic approach to looking the different body systems to identify the issues’ root cause.
“We can’t always find the exact root cause, but we can find where the body is stressed,” Downer said. “A stressor would be what’s causing a symptom. So we really investigate to try and identify where these weakness are so we can address the root cause instead of just addressing the symptoms.”
Downer said opening and running a business is a lot harder than people think, but that she was grateful for support from her friends and family, as well as guidance from Economic Development and the STAR Fund. She said she often needed to remind herself of her “Why,” her reason for starting the business. The “why” is what she says drove her to move forward.
“I go back to that all the time, just knowing why I am doing this. It’s not always easy, and reminding myself why I do this,” she said. “I would encourage anyone that is interested in going out and starting a business to just really have concrete Why and understand why you’re doing it. Just go back to it and remind yourself when it gets challenging.”
Find out more about Nutrition and Beyond or book a consultation at http://nutritionandbeyond.org/. One Million Cups presentations are live streamed and available on the 1 Million Cups Williston Facebook page.