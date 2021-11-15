Nova Energy donated a trailer to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston to use for COVID testing during the winter months. From left: Clinic Manager Shelli Hayes, Business Development Manager Damien Allen and Dir. of Field Services Josh Imes with Nova Energy
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and Nova Energy have partnered up to help keep patients and providers out of the elements as they test for COVID-19.
Nova Energy donated use of one of its trailers to CHI, which will be set up outside of CHI’s Walk-In Clinic. The trailer will be used during the winter months for testing for individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 so that they do not have to enter the hospital. The heated trailer will make patients comfortable as they get a standard or rapid-test done, preventing them from coming in contact with uninfected patients visiting CHI.
“When it’s 40 below the last thing our nurses want to do garb up in their PPE and then garb up in their parkas and hats and come spend 10 to 15 minutes outside getting all the patient’s information and doing the testing, go back inside and ungarb, then bundle up again for the next patient,” Foundation Development Coordinator Brittny Mayo told the Williston Herald. “This will help improve wait times because we’ll be able to keep everybody flowing. Our nurses aren’t going to be exposed to the elements, patients aren’t going to be exposed to the elements in their car; it’s just going to be all around fabulous for patient care and for our nurses.”
Business Development Manager Damien Allen said Nova Energy had been in talks to partner with CHI St. Alexius for several months, and that offering up the trailer seemed a perfect fit to help out.
“For Nova, we’re always striving towards safety and whatever we can do to help with safety, whether it’s through our business or for the community, we’re willing to help out.” Allen said.
CHI St, Alexius has several parking spots reserved for those looking to get tested, and Clinic Manager Shelli Hayes said the process would be no different. Patients can simply park, call the clinic number and a nurse will escort the patient into the trailer for testing.