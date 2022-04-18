You might think a blizzard showing up right before the wedding would for sure cause the event to be postponed. But this is North Dakota. Not only are people nice, but they’re also tough. And determined, especially when it’s important. And nothing is more important than true love.
Teresa Monson and Justin McDaniel tied the knot — or in this case, locked their love into place on a cute little Tree of Life — on Saturday here in Williston. Never mind the snow plows and piles on top of piles of snow.
“We’re both from here, so it doesn’t really faze us when we get snow dumped on us,” Monson told the Williston Herald. “Most of our family and everybody is up here, so it wasn’t bad for them all to make it.”
There was a groomsman and photographer coming from Utah, but they told Monson would get here no matter what.
“They got stuck in some tiny town over in Montana for a couple of days,” Monson said. “But they got in (Friday).”
That just left the DJ, who was from Vegas in the wind. His flights were all cancelled, but he quickly found a replacement for the couple’s Saturday night after wedding party.
“So we’re just kind of winging it,” Monson said, chuckling a little as she said it.
The only other question that had been hanging over the wedding day was whether the food trucks could make it in for the after party.
That wouldn’t have stopped the wedding, though, if they couldn’t, Monson added.
“We would have just ordered pizza,” she said.
One silver lining to the storm was that several friends who had travel plans over the Easter weekend decided they would come to her wedding party instead.
“I’ve been getting texts all morning from people saying, ‘Hey can we still come?’”
The more the merrier, Monson told them. There was plenty of food and fun to go around for their North Dakota can’t be stopped by a blizzard wedding.
The couple’s after-wedding party included traditional wedding favorites like the dollar dance. The couple also had something called the chicken dance in the musical rotation, which, if you look online, Aunt Google will tell you it’s the No. 1 most often banned wedding song.
“That’s just a song that they play,” Monson said. “Everybody gets out there and kind of flaps their arms. I heard it’s not that common outside of North Dakota.”
There was also a 50-50 for the garter, winner takes half the money and the garter home with her. A North Dakota Nice solution to tossing it overhead, and then watching everyone scramble and elbow each other to collar it.
Monson met McDaniel about 18 months ago through a mutual friend, who was an employee of McDaniel’s.
“Everybody teases him because he’s got really short arms,” Monson said. “They call him T-Rex. And I am also very short, and people have always called me that, too. Our mutual friend’s like, “Hey, I should set these two little dinosaurs up on a date and see what happens!’”
The date was a hit, obviously, although Monson still teases McDaniel that he isn’t quite as tall as he’d told her.
The couple seem to take their T-Rex moniker in stride. In fact, they used two little T-Rex dinosaurs for their wedding cake topper.
It turns out, Monson and McDaniel had actually known each other in high school. McDaniel was one year ahead.
“I had no recollection of him whatsoever,” Monson said. “But he remembered me. We just never met, but I was never really big into hunting and fishing then. I wasn’t really in that world. So, but I am now!”
Their new family is something of a Brady bunch family coming together with two kids, four dogs and a cat. So far, Monson added, her kids seem to like McDaniel better.
But give it some time. The honey moon isn’t over yet. Speaking of which, the couple has planned a trip to Puerto Vallarta for the honeymoon in the near future.
“Hopefully there’s no more snowstorms!” Monson said.
Monson said most locals take North Dakota blizzards in stride. In fact, Monson didn’t shop ahead of the three-day storm any more or less than usual.
“We didn’t stock up because I’m from here, and they say a blizzard’s coming, prepare for it, and I’m like aaanh, we’ll see what happens,” she said.
The last night, the pantry was a little light, Monson admits. So it was spaghetti and meatballs for dinner!
“The kids thought it was awesome because I usually cook like full meals and we do vegetables and all that,” she said. “So popping up a can of spaghetti’s was amazing to them.”
There was also bucket of ice cream that night as well, Monson added. It was a good night all around.