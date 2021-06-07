The James Memorial Art Center was one of the recipients of The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation's Relief Fund Grant, helping non-profits recover from the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
NW ND Community Foundation President Ward Koeser said that in 2020, area individuals, businesses, and others donated thousands of dollars to the Foundation’s Relief Fund, and nearly $90,000 of grants have supported communities, nonprofit organizations, hospitals, daycares, and food efforts within the region. The remaining funds within the Relief Fund are being pivoted from direct relief projects to community recovery efforts in the form of Community Recovery Mini-Grants.
"I believe we gave out around $18,000 to different organizations in our four county region," Koeser told the Williston Herald.
The Foundation supports Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties, and Koeser said the nine Mini-Grants were directed specifically toward small, quick-action projects that will enhance or help communities as they move toward recovery from the pandemic. The maximum grant award was $2,500 for specific projects, providing support for shopping local initiatives, outdoor enhancements like seating and other amenities, artistic enhancement of community spaces, a specific community event, and more.
The James Memorial received $2,500, which the organization will put towards an upcoming event.
"This will go a long way in helping us plan for Art Fest," Board VP Deana Novak said. "This will allow us to bring in a special attraction or entertainment for the event."
The James' annual "Art in the Park" event is taking place on Sep 11 in Harmon Park, bringing together local artists, vendors and more to celebrate art in the community and commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sep 11.
Koeser said the NWNDCF felt it was crucial to show their support with with the mini-grants to those organizations that have continued to give back despite their pandemic hardships.
"They have been doing great work in the community, and then they were shut down or couldn't operate because of COVID, so we're saying 'what can we do to help you recover?'" He said. "So that's our main goal with doing that, is getting them operating normally again."
Visit https://www.nwndcommunityfoundation.org/ to learn more about the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation.