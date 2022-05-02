Some of Williston’s up-and-coming artists are being featured this month at the James Memorial Art Center.
The James is hosting an exhibit featuring a variety of works from Williston High School second semester art students, from classes taught by WHS instructors Emma Klindworth, James Skinner and Caitlin Veitz. The pieces encompass a variety of mediums, including acrylic, watercolor, photography and charcoal. The James hosts various student and community shows throughout the year, and board Vice President Deana Novak said shows such as these are a great way to get youth interested and involved in art.
“We absolutely love encouraging the younger artists, because if they get encouraged while they’re young, they’re hopefully going to continue making art and become artists as adults and continue their artistic passions.” Novak said. “We’re hoping to make this a yearly thing so we can include the first semester students as well. Hopefully in 2023 we’ll have two WHS student art shows so we can continue supporting those young local artists.”
The student show is hanging throughout May in Gallery II at the James. While checking out the show, Novak encourages visitors to vote on their favorite pieces. Five students will be recognized for their work. Voting can be done up until Friday, May 6 after the Artist Reception at the James. From 7 to 8:30 pm, the public is invited to stop by and enjoy refreshments, meet some of the artists and see the exhibits for themselves.
Along with the student show, the James is hosting the 2020 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism in the main gallery. The exhibit showcases a selection of photos from across the state, submitted in one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, #InThisTogetherND, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND. The winning submissions and honorable mentions were on display at the North Dakota Heritage Center, and the photographs were published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and on its website, ndtourism.com.
“We recognize talented photographers who captured the essence of what makes North Dakota a great place to visit, live, work and raise a family,” Gov. Burgum said of the winning submissions. “They showcase our wide-open spaces, outdoor adventure and willingness to work together for the health and well-being of our neighbors and communities.”
The James will also be featuring a selection of pieces from the Sons of Norway in honor of Syttende Mai.
All exhibits will be on display at the James Memorial Art Center throughout the month of May. Visit www.thejamesmemorial.org or facebook.com/jamesmemorialartcenter for a calendar of upcoming events and exhibits.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9am-2pm and Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm.