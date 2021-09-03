The North Dakota Small Business Development Centers announced that Regional Director Keith Olson has been named the organization’s 2021 State Star.
Olson has been with the Williston State College SBDC office for the past 19 years, and splits his time between offices in Williston and Watford City. As Regional Director, Olson helps new and existing business owners navigate the process of owning and operating a business, including business plans, cash flows, loan preparations, research and more.
Olson was named the SBDC State Star in August, making it the third time Olson has earned the honor. He was also named the State Star in 2007 and 2011.
“It is a great feeling to help people realize their dream of owning a small business and taking more control of their future,” said Olson. “I enjoy providing support at startup and beyond.”
Each State Star is chosen by their affiliated SBDC network. The selection is based on demonstrating exemplary performance, making significant contributions to their networks and their commitment to the success of America's small businesses.
“While Keith’s numbers are outstanding, the award is truly given to the individual that provides exemplary service to their clients as well as strengthening our overall network through collaboration and sharing their knowledge with others,” said Tiffany Ford, State Director.
Olson said he believes earning the State Star demonstrates the successful collaboration among economic developers in northwest North Dakota.
“I think it draws attention to the great entrepreneurial ecosystem we have in the region and the way the City of Williston, Williston State College and McKenzie County work together to provide me the support needed to help my clients and the great programs we have at the local and state level and how we leverage them gives us a real chance to make a difference,” said Olson.
For more information on the ND SBDC programs or services, call 701.777.3700, email