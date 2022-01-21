The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported that the state's airports showed "remarkable recovery" throughout 2021.
The NDAC number show that the state's eight commercial service airports ended the calendar with a statewide total of 886,809 airline passenger boardings, an increase of 314,716 passengers or a 55 percent increase from 2020. Additionally, all eight airports were able to provide services to more passengers in 2021 than they did in the previous calendar year.
Williston Basin International Airport ended the year successfully, reporting more than double the number of passengers in December 2021 than the previous year, with 4,892 boardings. In total, XWA reported 46,330 boardings in 2021, 15,000 more than in 2020.
"The Williston Basin International Airport wrapped up 2021 with strong December passenger numbers, up 118.7 percent from 2020, even though there were workforce challenges throughout the holiday travel time frame," Airport Director Anthony Dudas said. "XWA was the fourth busiest airport by passenger traffic in North Dakota in December for the first time ever. With this growth through 2021, I anticipate our airport will continue to see positive growth and enhanced air service in 2022."
Dudas added that XWA served more than 92,000 passengers in 2021, an increase of 47.8 percent from 2020, but still 47.4 percent down from 2019. He noted that this was due to the ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic and significant pilot shortage issues across the aviation industry.
Last year the airports also tallied 887,914 passenger deplanements for a total of 1,774,723 passengers (enplanements and deplanements) that traveled through the commercial service terminal buildings of North Dakota over the past year.
Airline boardings have been adversely affected since the beginning of the pandemic when the state experienced an immediate 95 percent decline in passenger numbers during the month of April in 2020. Since that time, the state has been continually trending in a positive direction and in recent months, the recovery in passenger demand has grown to an average of 17 percent below 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.
The recent growth in demand throughout 2021 has also encouraged airlines to begin looking to add more flights, destinations, and seat capacity to airports; though challenges with workforce shortages have limited their up-scaling ability. Dudas commented that the addition of Sun Country Airlines' non-stop flights to Las Vegas along with Delta and United's return to full service were contributing factors to XWA's success in 2021.
"2021 was a turnaround year as Delta Air Lines resumed direct service to Minneapolis in June and the inauguration of Sun Country Airline's first season of direct service to Las Vegas," he said. "I look forward to working with our airline partners United, Delta, and Sun Country, and our other business partners at XWA to continue to enhance the air service and quality of life to the Williston Basin."
The NDAC said demand for aviation workers has and will continue to create opportunities and provides encouragement for youth to consider a career in the aviation sector. Pilots, aircraft mechanics, and unmanned aircraft operators are just a few of career options that are projected to continue to be in high demand in the near future.
“The past year was one of significant challenges for the aviation industry as it worked to accommodate a large recovery in passenger demand while pro-actively mitigating risks associated with the pandemic and workforce shortages.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “Amongst these challenges, North Dakota’s airline passenger demand is within reach of a full recovery to 2019’s pre-pandemic levels. The success of the ongoing recovery showcases the resiliency of our state as well as the importance that aviation transportation provides to all of our communities.”