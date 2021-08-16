The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission announced that the state's eight commercial service airports posted a total of 92,922 passenger boardings during the month of July.
The NDAC said the state's airports experienced the highest level of passenger traffic since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with boarding numbers continuing to trend upward on a monthly basis. The commission said they attribute the positive trend to growing airline passenger demand. Additionally, multiple airports within the state have reached or are close to reaching pre-pandemic passenger demand levels.
“The July airline boarding numbers have exceeded our expectations and we are excited to see multiple airports within the state have reached or are close to reaching pre-pandemic demand levels.” said Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “We hope that the demand for air travel is sustained and continues to trend in a positive direction as we move into the next half of 2021.”
One example of the extraordinary ongoing airline passenger recovery can be seen at the state’s largest commercial service airport, Hector International Airport in Fargo. In July, the airport provided service for 42,871 passenger boardings which is only 1% lower than their month of July passenger record of 43,437 that was set in 2019.
At Williston Basin International Airport, July's numbers are about half of what they were pre-COVID in 2019, but are significantly higher than they were in 2020, showing the continuing recovery. Airport Director Anthony Dudas reported that XWA had record passenger boardings, and stated that he expected that trend to continue into July and August, especially as carriers returned to pre-pandemic levels of service.