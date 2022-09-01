North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge will host its annual banquet and gala in Williston, on September 16th at a new location, Williston State College’s The Well. This year’s keynote speaker is Christian Comedian, Nazareth, from Los Angeles, California and the emcee is Williston’s own Hercules (Herc) Cummings.
The student Freedom Choir will perform, student testimonies will be heard, and a silent auction will be underway.
Comedian Nazareth (Naz) is a Christian comedian with a great testimony and he is the featured speaker for our Williston Gala. After coming to the United States from Israel and performing for three years at venues in Hollywood — living off the high of crowds cheering and hanging with beautiful people while living his dream — his heart was totally empty. Drugs didn’t help and nothing he tried filled that deep abiding longing for a change. Then, a friend invited Nazareth to church.
He describes the experience as “God was after me, I couldn’t escape.” After years in Hollywood sharing the stage with greats like Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James and having a promised sitcom, Nazareth decided to accept Jesus’ teachings. He left Hollywood to use his comedy for God’s Kingdom.
Hercules Cummings, Director of Finance for the City of Williston and a man of faith, is emceeing the event. He is a big-picture visionary and entrepreneur at the core and believes life is about exercising good stewardship and elevating others. He loves helping people and being an integral part of their success. He is a strong believer in humility, gratitude, and humbleness. Hercules describes himself as operating outside the box, challenging it, and asking if it’s a box to begin with.
North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge is primarily funded through donations of gifts and support. This annual gala in Williston is where much of our financial support comes from. Tickets are $35/ea. or $250/table of 8. To attend, you can register by calling Kristina at 701-667-2131 ext. 103; or visit our website at www.tc4hope.org under the events tab. You can also mail your registration or donation to 1406 2nd St. NW; Mandan, ND 58554 For more information or to register online, please visit www.tc4hope.org