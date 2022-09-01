Purchase Access

North Dakota Adult & Teen Challenge will host its annual banquet and gala in Williston, on September 16th at a new location, Williston State College’s The Well. This year’s keynote speaker is Christian Comedian, Nazareth, from Los Angeles, California and the emcee is Williston’s own Hercules (Herc) Cummings.

The student Freedom Choir will perform, student testimonies will be heard, and a silent auction will be underway.



