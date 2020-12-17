Nominations are now open for both honoring young professionals in the area and recognizing someone who has made a tremendous difference in the area.
The Herald is accepting nominations for its 2021 group of 20 under 40 honorees. This is the fourth year for the honor, which recognizes young professionals who have had an impact beyond their years.
Also open for nominations is the Citizen of the Year award.
Citizen of the Year highlights a resident who has made a tremendous impact on the community.
The Citizen of the Year will be announced in late February as part of the Herald’s Progress through Adversity publication.
The 20 honored as the 2021 20 Under 40 will be profiled as part of a special section and planned celebration in March.
The Herald is accepting nominations for both Citizen of the Year and 20 Under 40 through Jan. 15. To nominate someone, visit willistonherald.com.