Students from the area have been recognized for their artistic talent, with some earning the honor of having their work hang at the state's capitol.
Each spring, teachers of K-12 in North Dakota select student art work to enter in the North Dakota Juried Student Art Show. The annual show is is juried at the Taube Museum of Art in Minot, with artist and retired Executive Director of the Taube Nancy Walter and Acting Director of the Cando Arts Council Kathy Benson serving as jurors. This year, 508 pieces of art were entered, with 65 coming from local students. Of those, nine were chosen as part of the exhibit.
"I am so thrilled for each of them, and it is quite an honor to have your art as part of a traveling show and to be seen in art galleries around the state!" said Vivian Kalmik, local coordinator for the student show. "Many artists wait years to have their artwork shown in an art gallery!"
The chosen pieces will tour the state for the next year, stopping at the James Memorial Art Center in January 2022. Aside from having pieces chosen for the traveling show, some students artwork is chosen to hang in the walls of the state's elected officials.
ASB Innovation Academy seventh Grader Zuri Kehr received the Governor's Award for the piece "A Beautiful Sight." Kehr's piece will hang in Gov. Doug Burgum's office for the year. Kayle Floyd, an Innovation Academy 6th Grader, received the Congressional Art Award for the acrylic work "Night Skies of ND." Floyd's piece will hang in the North Dakota office of Rep. Kelly Armstrong.
Taube Museum of Art Award
•Owen Voigt - "Paint Face" (Acrylic), ASB Innovation Academy, fifth Grade
Spotlight Award
• Brit Faulkner - "Wild One" (Photography), ASB Innovation Academy, seventh Grade
• Madelynn Greco - "A Golden Splash" (Photography), ASB Innovation Academy, sixth grade
Traveling Award
• Caitlyne Fischer - "Sunset Mountain" (Acrylic), ASB Innovation Academy, fifth grade
• Kat Canerdy-Kalmik - "Illuminated Hand" (Photography), ASB Innovation Academ, sixth Grade
•Emy Canerdy-Kalmik - "Breaking Out" (Acrylic), ASB Innovation Academy fifth Grade
•Daniel Crosby - "Color Corn" (Colored Pencil), Williston Trinity Christian School second Grade
All 65 pieces can be viewed on the Taube Museum of Art Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TaubeMuseumofArt