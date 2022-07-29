Purchase Access

Williston Economic Development has announced nine business projects have received $485,000 in STAR Fund grants during the month of July.

The Williston City Commission approved six Flex PACE and Community Build/Growth applications at its meeting on Tuesday, July 26th, while three smaller Mini Match projects were approved by Williston City Administrator David Tuan.



