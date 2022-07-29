Williston Economic Development has announced nine business projects have received $485,000 in STAR Fund grants during the month of July.
The Williston City Commission approved six Flex PACE and Community Build/Growth applications at its meeting on Tuesday, July 26th, while three smaller Mini Match projects were approved by Williston City Administrator David Tuan.
The projects cover a wide range of business sectors including childcare, beauty, fitness, and oilfield. Williston Economic Development Executive Shawn Wenko said this month’s projects signify that the Williston trade region is becoming more diversified.
“Williston is typically known for its oil and gas and agriculture industries. But midway through the year, we are seeing a significant investment in a variety of areas, and this is an indication that diversification is moving forward in the region. The STAR Fund is helping everybody across the board,” said Wenko.
The Williston STAR Fund is generated by a voter-approved one cent city sales tax. Seventy-five present of the sales tax helps off-set infrastructure costs in the city while the remaining twenty-five percent assists with jobs creation and business development and retention. Potential STAR Fund applicants are required to attend a consultation with either Wenko or Keith Olson of the Small Business Development Center. If the project is deemed viable, an application will be submitted to the seven-member STAR Fund board of directors. If approved, the application will proceed to the Williston City Commission or City Administrator for final approval.
“We work in tandem with the applicants and lenders to determine the best course of action for each project,” said Wenko. “Some projects are years in the making and not every project passes the vetting process. We strive to support projects that will succeed and enhance our community.”
The following are the applications that received STAR Fund approval in July:
Flex PACE Applications
Creative Elements Salon & Day Spa: The full-service salon and day spa received approval for up to $31,000 for a new owner to purchase the existing salon and keep it in Downtown Williston.
Full Circle Strength Systems: The project received approval for up to $47,000 to purchase a new building for their existing health and wellness gym.
Mountain Mud of North Dakota: The business received approval for up to $82,000 to purchase a building at the corner of 1804 and the 85B East bypass. Mountain Mud provides drilling fluids retail sales, fluids engineering and drilling fluids rental equipment.
ND85 Hotshot LLC: The hotshot trucking business received approval for up to $50,000 to purchase the building and equipment from the existing business owner.
Community Build/Growth Grant
Little Joe’s Early Childhood Center: The project received approval for up to $250,000 to build a new daycare and preschool on Main Street in Downtown Williston. The project will create 80 spaces for infants, toddlers and preschool children.
Leadership Williston/T&J Agnes Theater Mural Project: The Leadership Williston project received approval for up to $10,000 for a professional artist to paint a mural on the north side of the T & J Agnes Theater at 312 Main Street.
Mini Match
Get Waisted By Yami: The body sculpting center received approval for up to $5,000 for equipment and rental costs at the Bakken Center.
Remax Bakken Realty: The Williston real estate company has relocated. The company received approval up to $5,000 for the buildout of its new space.
Blank Canvas Salon: The new salon is opening in the Bakken Center. The application was approved for up to $5,000 for renovations and equipment.
The STAR Fund board meets monthly at the Williston Center for Development. For more information about starting or expanding a business in Williston, contact Keith Olson with the Small Business Development Center at 701-570-4260 or keith.r.olson@willistonstate.edu.