The James Memorial Art Center and the Williston Community Library are partnering to bring a renowned artist and author to Williston to host free workshops at the James.
The “Modern Pop Art Experience” with New York artist Michael Albert on Friday, June 25th includes a meet and greet, artist talk and presentation. Albert will be hosting a hands-on workshop, where participants get to create their own collages using the same materials Albert uses in his works of art. Albert will be at the James Memorial Art Center, with the sessions running from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., with the Meet and Greet in between.
Albert was born and raised on Long Island in New York and is currently based in White Plains, New York. His nationally renowned “Modern Pop Art Experience” programs will visit 12 cities in North Dakota this summer, including Williston. Albert has been running this program for over a decade, presenting to over 1,000 libraries, museums, arts events and schools in 40 states.
"Basically it's all about using recyclable materials to create collages," Williston Community Library Director Andrea Placher explained. "He's going to teach you how to create your own collage, and it is for all ages. Anyone can come and participate."
The workshop will finish up with a free poster giveaway and signing, with Albert bringing about 20 different prints for each participant to choose from as a special gift for attending.
Contact the James Memorial at 701-774-3601 for more information and to register for this free event. Albert has also developed virtual programs, including several virtual art demonstrations that you can try at home, which will be posted on the James' website at www.thejamesmemorial.net
For more information about Michael Albert, you can check out his website www.michaelalbert.com