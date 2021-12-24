The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive is hosting a New Year's Eve Eve fireworks display courtesy of sponsor TNT Fireworks on December 30.
The lights drive features thousands of lights in hundreds of stationary and animated display pieces. It has been open nightly since after Thanksgiving, and will remain open from 5:30 to9:30p through December 31. Park goers can gain admittance to the Holiday Lights Drive for $5 cash per car. Half the proceeds from the Lights Drive benefit a non-profit group working the gate each evening and half go to the Parks District to operate and maintain the attraction.
Thursday, Dec. 31 is the last night to cruise through the park and check out all the holiday displays, but the park is throwing it’s final party of the year the night before.
“The idea is to give kids and families a celebration to close the 2021 chapter and look forward to 2022, but a night early. Then adults can have their traditional celebration on December 31 if they choose to,” commented Williston CVB Director Amy Krueger.
The fireworks will start at approximately 8 p.m. and last about 10 minutes. Please be patient if it runs a few minutes late! Starting fireworks in cold weather can be a little tricky. No parking will be available from the keel boat building to the fishing pier on the west side of the park. No personal fireworks are allowed. Patrons are encouraged to stay warm in their vehicles for the show.
Guests who want to watch the display from inside the park are asked to use parking area and watch for others. Slow and stopped traffic is asked to stay in the right lane of the Lights Drive Loop and leave the left lane open for through traffic, staff and emergency vehicles.
The Lights Drive is also looking for a non-profit group to assist in clean-up the following day (December 31) and help to put out luminaries for the final night of the Lights Drive. This would be a paid opportunity for a local non-profit group. Interested parties are asked to contact the Williston CVB for more information.
For more information about the activities in this article, check www.visitwilliston.com, call 701-774- 9041 or find Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive on Facebook.