The Williston City Commission awarded more than half a million dollars to projects in the area, paving the way for a new restaurant to come to Williston.
The Commission awarded up to $557,867 in STAR Fund incentives at its meeting on April 26. The 15 projects approved include a new Mongolian grill restaurant, print shop, oilfield service company and clinic.
The owners of Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Fusion are planning to bring new create your own stir fry restaurant to the area, purchasing the Vegas Motel to convert into the new restaurant. United 3 Investments received up to $55,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program for the project.
“Customers will have a new fresh and healthy option (in Williston),” said Jenny Sam Ho of United 3 Investments. “Customers will have an option to choose all of their favorite ingredients and their meal will be cooked right in front of them.”
In addition, the Commission approved grants for improvements at the
Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, exterior renovation for Johnny’s Tavern/Missouri Club and construction of a new therapy clinic.
The following are the list of businesses that received STAR Fund grants in April 2022.
Flex PACE Applications
Confluence Energy Services: The startup oilfield service company received up to $65,000 to buy down the interest on a loan for the assets of an existing fishing tool business in Vernal, UT. The equipment will be relocated to Williston.
Milestone Health Partners/Akelas LLC: The practice received up to $108,000 to build a new clinic which will offer pediatric to adult mental health therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy. The building is under construction at 1905 14th Street West near Motel 6 in Williston.
United 3 Investments: The business was allocated up to $55,000 to renovate the former Vegas Motel into a restaurant with some housing units. The business is located at 2420 2nd Avenue West.
Baja Auto Sales, LLC: Baja offers a variety of services including used vehicle sales, consignments, auto detailing and mechanical repairs. Baja received up to $37,000 to purchase the building they have been leasing at 521 2nd Street West.
Dakota Ink, LLC: The owners of a new print shop in Williston are purchasing the building at 1318 2nd Avenue West (currently home to Paw Prints & Fishtails). The project was allocated up to $32,000 from the Flex PACE Interest Buydown program.
Community Build Applications
Upper Missouri Valley Fair: The UMV Fair was allocated up to $13,000 for improvements at the multipurpose building. The facility will receive new flooring plus fresh paint and galvanized tin on the walls. The Williston Convention and Visitor Bureau provided matching funds to the project.
Vineta Wegley Day Care: The day care was allocated up to $12,500 to help pay for fencing costs at 224 20th Street East. The owner purchased the residential home for a day care and the current fence needed replacing due to its height.
Williston Community Blood Drive: The organization holds blood drives at the Williston National Guard Armory. The group was allocated up to $5,000 ($1,000 per year for five years) to help purchase snacks and food for donors and volunteers.
C4 Façade Applications
Johnny’s Tavern/Missouri Club: Johnny’s Tavern is a bar located at 24 Main Street in Downtown Williston. The business received up to $40,000 to update the exterior of their building. Since Johnny’s is located on a corner, the project qualifies for up to $20,000 per side that faces a street.
Light of Christ Day Care: An additional $160,367 was allocated to the Light of Christ Day Care renovation project due to increased construction costs and structural changes that allowed more daycare spaces.
Mini Match Applications (approved by Williston City Administrator David Tuan)
123 Clean, LLC: The company is the new owner of a commercial truck wash in north Williston. The request for up to $5,000 will help with the rehabilitation and repair of equipment. 123 Clean is located at 10124 Love’s Way.
BoDo’s Appliance & Outdoor Living, Inc.: BoDo’s is a longtime Williston appliance store. The business was allocated up to $5,000 to add an appliance repair department to better service its customers. BoDo’s is located at 1520 2nd Avenue West.
Dakota Littles, LLC: Dakota Littles is a small pediatric therapy clinic that offers speech and occupational therapy services. The clinic was allocated up to $5,000 for startup costs at 205 11th Street East.
Line X of Williston, Inc: The company received up to $5,000 for buildout costs at its new location at 508 2nd Street East. Line X provides bedliners, protective coating, and mechanical work.
Riveted Photography: The new portrait studio was allocated up to $5,000 to purchase backdrops and photography equipment. The business is located at 705 East Highland Drive Suite D.
Rock-A-Bye Bakken Day Care Center: The new day care center is located at Sand Creek Town Centre. Rock-A-Bye was allocated up to $5,000 for startup costs.
Refunds and Cancellations
A total of $208,450.43 in STAR Fund requests have been cancelled or returned:
Eco Park Landfill ($1,450.43 return of unused Flex PACE funds)
Crusoe Energy ($162,000 cancellation of Flex PACE application)
Cody Bennett Daycare ($45,000 cancellation of Flex PACE application).
The next STAR Fund meeting is Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Center for Development. For more information about starting or expanding a business in Williston, contact Keith Olson with the Small Business Development Center at 701-570-4260 or keith@ndsbdc.org.