A murder mystery occurred at the James Memorial Art Center on Saturday night, put on by the Olive Motherhood Foundation and their sponsors to raise funds for their new organization.
“We wanted to bring something unique to Williston residents and provide them with something fun to do. We’re also advertising for our nonprofit and raising money for that,” Olive Motherhood Foundation President Jocci Rice said.
Participants were given an identity for the evening and were encouraged to dress for the part while they worked to solve the mystery and find the killer. No one knew who would be murdered; they just knew that they were there to be a part of a family dinner set in the 1920’s.
“We wanted to support a new nonprofit in the area, and the fact that there is an activity like this just made it that much better,” guest Katelyn Lesmann said.
Guests started arriving before 7 p.m. in their 1920’s influenced outfits at the 21+ event. Once checked in, they started mingling with their fellow “family members” while touring around the room, checking out the prizes and looking for clues while having a drink and getting their photo taken.
“I came from Grand Forks to dress up with my sister and friends,” guest Miranda Nechepurenko said.
The Olive Motherhood Foundation is a new organization with a focus on the mental health of mothers by providing classes, services and places where mothers can make connections.
“The overarching goal is to provide services and outreach and to have a sense of community for mothers in the area to get together for fellowship, self development and to have somebody,” Olive Motherhood Foundation Secretary Crystal Arnson said.
If you are interested in reaching out to Olive Motherhood Foundation you can find them online at olivemotherhoodfoundation.com or on their Facebook page.