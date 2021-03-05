Hot off the heels of their successful virtual Abraham Lincoln event, the Williston Community Library is bringing in another guest to share the music and memories of Motown.
On Wednesday, March 10, the library will host “Music of the Motor City,” a Zoom "piano talk" featuring music from Detroit in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. The music will be played by David Rodgers, a professional pianist who specializes in the evolution of popular music of the 20th century. Rodgers is also a former K-12 music teacher and currently runs a piano studio in Oak Park, Michigan. Rodgers has been doing the virtual concerts for schools and libraries, with the latest focusing on the music of Motown.
"Being from Michigan myself, of course I was interested!" Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald.
Placher said that the library has been working to expand its programming to create events and activities that could cater to a wider, and older, audience.
"A lot of what we do here focuses on kids and youth," she explained. "We're really trying to beef up our programs to bring in things that everyone can be a part of."
Rodgers' piano talk will feature music, as well as cultural and historical fun facts and stories, musical trivia and a question and answers session. Placher said the event is family-friendly, free and open to the public. There is no registration necessary, simply log on to the library's Facebook, call the library for an email link, or use the link in the library's digital newsletter.
"I think programs like this are a great learning opportunity to expose us to things we may not have had a chance to experience before," Placher said. "This is different than anything we've done in a while. The hope is that we can continue providing these types of programs from people from all over the place to give that exposure to different kinds of performers. It's really opened up a whole new world."
Call 701-774-8805 for more information or to have a Zoom link emailed to you. Visit www.facebook.com/willistoncommunitylibrary or online at www.willistonndlibrary.com to find out more about upcoming programs and events.