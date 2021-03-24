Pet owners have to chance to show their love for their pets permanently, while help other animals by raising some much need money.
Mondak Animal Rescue is teaming up with local tattoo shop Pretty In Ink and artist Christina Knapp for a flash tattoo event on Sunday, March 28. From noon to 7 p.m., patrons can stop by Pretty In Ink and get a simple "flash" tattoo symbolizing their pet. Knapp has around 47 designs to choose from, from paw prints to animal silhouettes. The tattoos are $80 each, with all proceeds going to the Mondak Animal Rescue.
"I recently just adopted a puppy through Mondak Animal Rescue, and they were telling me about the things they needed for the shelter," Knapp told the Williston Herald. "I just wanted to do something for them and for the community to help."
Knapp held a similar flash event in 2020, raising funds for the Australian wildfires. Along with donating proceeds from the event to the shelter, Pretty In Ink has been collecting donations as well, receiving hundreds of pounds of food, treats and toys for Mondak's animals.
"We are very grateful to Christina and the community as a whole for what they've done for us," Shelter Director Tamara Rooks said. "These donations are vitally important to our shelter. 100 percent of those funds go straight back to the animals. As a non-profit, we aren't entitled to funding from the city or state, so the care that we give to these animals comes solely from fundraising and donations.”
The event will be first come, first serve, with patrons choosing their design and being added to a list. Knapp said customers will be contacted when it's their turn, but names will stop being added to the list at 7 p.m.
Knapp added that fellow tattoo artist Timothy Sax from Badlands Tattoo & Piercing Studio would be sharing the inking duties for the day. Additionally, Pretty In Ink will have pet-themed t-shirts and mugs for sale, adding to the shelter's donations.
Pretty In Ink is located at 1007 24th St. W, unit 103. Visit Pretty In Ink at www.facebook.com/prettyinink0524 or Mondak Animal Rescue at www.facebook.com/mondakanimalrescue to view some sample flash pieces and to learn more about the event.