Mondak Animal Rescue is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 22nd annual Dog Jog at Spring Lake Park.
This year's event looks a little different than years prior, taking place on Thursday, June 17 rather than its usual time in September. Shelter Manager Tamara Rooks said with all the other important events happening in the fall, a summer jog seemed like the right idea.
"We have a lot of great organizations that put on some amazing events in the fall," Rooks told the Williston Herald. "So that's the main reason why we changed it, we want people to be able to go to all of the events and support them, because they're all important for our community."
Kicking off with registration at 4:30, the Dog Jog will bring hundreds of dogs and their humans out to Spring Lake for an evening full of activity.
Williston Thursday Musical Club is celebrating its centennial this year, and have joined the Dog Jog to celebrate by hosting a Dog Singing Contest. Whether you can carry a tune or not, the public is invited to bring their pups and showcase their singing talents. If singing isn't your pet's forte, maybe fashion is! Find out by taking part in the Pet Costume Contest, with a prize for the top dog.
Aloha Pet Services will be taking part in the event, providing a dog training seminar for the public. The seminar will help dog owners with leash reactivity, what causes it and how to fix it.
"I'm super stoked about having that at the Dog Jog this year," Rooks said. "They're going to be able to help and answer questions to those people that are attending and need that extra help."
There will also be a hotdog or hamburger plated dinner for $5, which comes with chips and a drink. Registration for the Dog Jog is $25 and includes a T-shirt, grab bag and of course a bandana for the dogs. Rooks said every year many participants get pledges from individuals and businesses to take part in the walk. Those who have gotten pledges will have their registration fees waived.
Rooks said pledges have become a major part of the fundraising effort, with students in the area brining in more than $20,000 in pledges for 2019's Dog Jog. With a few days left before the event, Rooks continues to urge kids and adults alike to get out and get donations, with every dollar making a difference to not only the dogs, but every animal in the shelter's care.
"This is our major fundraiser. The Dog Jog was incorporated 22 years ago, and for all these years this is how we've paid for all our medical expenses." Rooks explained. "In order for us to continue to take on the medical cases that we do, we've got to have Dog Jog, and it's got to be successful. So challenge those kids to get out there, challenge them to get those sponsors."
Pledge forms are available at the shelter and online, and Rooks said the top three kids with the most pledges will receive a prize, as will the top earning adult.
Rooks said the Dog Jog has been a very successful event in years past, thanks to the generosity of the community, as well as the sponsors that help put the event on.
"We appreciate all the businesses, companies and individuals that sponsor Dog Jog this year," she said. "This event would not be possible without them, and we're very grateful for the support they give us. This will push us that much further in our mission to help support these animals and their needs."
Visit www.mondakanimalrescue.org/ or www.facebook.com/mondakanimalrescue for more information.