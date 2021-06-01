The Miss North Dakota Competition is returning to Williston, and the public is invited to kick off ceremony downtown.
The arrival ceremony on Monday, June 7 kicks off the 2021 Miss North Dakota Competition Week, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Williston. This year, the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization is partnering with the Basin Kruzers Classic Car Club as they host their first Main Street Event of the Summer.
The event will feature a classic car show, food trucks, and a Red Carpet Ceremony featuring Haley Wolfe, Miss North Dakota 2019 & 2020 and the 19 candidates competing for the title of Miss North Dakota 2021. Miss North Dakota will be escorted in to the red carpet, and will walk Main Street with the other participants.
Special guests will include Kaylee Moss, Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen 2019 & 2020, Katie Olson, Miss North Dakota 2018, Jillayne Mertens Baker, Miss North Dakota 2002 and featured performer, Alejandro MullerDahlberg will be in attendance as well.
Main Street will be blocked off, with the Red Carpet Ceremony taking place near US Bank and the Grand Theater. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook on the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization page.
To learn more about Basin Kruzers and their Summer Events on Main Street visit basinkruzers.com.
For tickets and more information on all 2021 Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Events, visit missnorthdakota.org.