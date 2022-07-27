A Send-Off Party for Olivia Rossland, Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will be held Tuesday, August 2 at the Old Armory Theatre. The event, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., is open to the public and will showcase her preparation for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition later this month in Dallas, Texas. Prior to being crowned Miss ND’s Outstanding Teen, Rossland, who is from Williston, was Miss BisMan’s Outstanding Teen.
Rossland’s competition wardrobe, including interview apparel, talent costume, and eveningwear will be featured. A Silent Auction and Free Will Offering will take place to raise funds to help with her travel and competition expenses. Refreshments will be served. She will also talk about the appearances she has made since being crowned Miss ND’s Outstanding Teen in June in Williston. Special guests will include Sidni Kast, Miss North Dakota 2022 and the Studio 89 Junior Elite Competition Team.
Rossland, the daughter of Kyle and Tammy Rossland of Williston, is a 2022 graduate of Williston High School and is entering her freshman year at the University of North Dakota. Her Social Impact Initiative is “Journal Your Journey, Writing to Heal,” inspiring youth and adults to journal during stressful times of life to help get through both hard times and happy times.
On Aug. 7, Rossland will travel to Dallas to begin preliminary competition for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition. She will compete, along with 51 other national finalists, for scholarship funds and the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The final night of competition, Friday, August 12 will be live-streamed. Information on the Live-stream can be found at the Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Facebook page.