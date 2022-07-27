Olivia Rossland's send-off party planned for Aug. 2

A Send-Off Party for Olivia Rossland, Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will be held Tuesday, August 2 at the Old Armory Theatre. The event, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., is open to the public and will showcase her preparation for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition later this month in Dallas, Texas. Prior to being crowned Miss ND’s Outstanding Teen, Rossland, who is from Williston, was Miss BisMan’s Outstanding Teen.

Rossland’s competition wardrobe, including interview apparel, talent costume, and eveningwear will be featured. A Silent Auction and Free Will Offering will take place to raise funds to help with her travel and competition expenses. Refreshments will be served. She will also talk about the appearances she has made since being crowned Miss ND’s Outstanding Teen in June in Williston. Special guests will include Sidni Kast, Miss North Dakota 2022 and the Studio 89 Junior Elite Competition Team.



