A Bite-sized British Invasion took over Hagan Elementary on Thursday as some Fab Fourth graders hit the stage to share some rock classics with their classmates.
Hagan was holding their monthly Asset Assembly as was treated to a performance by the school’s very own Mini Beatles. The band, Braden Rooke, Colin Strietzel, Caleb Straight and Edwin Amabley was joined by the manager Harper Gluekert, and took to Hagan’s stage for a three-song performance. The entire school, plus the band’s families, packed the lunchroom to cheer on the Mini Beatles’ performance. The group treated their classmates to Beatles classics “Here Comes the Sun” and “Come Together” before leading the crowd in “Hey Jude.”
After taking a bow, Hagan Principal Darla Ratzak and the band’s manager rushed the Fab Fourths out the door past their adoring fans, where they waited in the hallway to shake hands and high five their fellow students as they returned to class.
“A couple months ago this lovely group of five kids came to me and asked if they could possibly have a band, and I was really reluctant at first.” Ratzak said of the band’s humble beginnings. “They said ‘We’d like to try it,’ and I said you know what, let’s do it.”
The Mini Beatles took time to practice, and gave their first public performance on April 7. The crowd cheered on the performance, and Ratzak said she’s hopeful the Mini Beatles will return for another show in the future.