Who would have ever thought a young kid from Williston would end up entering yet another season in the National Football League.
No, not as a player, but as a valuable asset serving as the head equipment manager of the Cleveland Browns.
That’s the position 1981 WHS graduate Brad Melland has held for more than 15 years.
As a matter of fact, he returns to Minnesota and will be in action when his Browns invade U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (Oct. 3).
Not bad duty for a kid who once considered himself an “average Joe,” on a team that he touts as the best Williston football team “ever.”
Prior to his time with Cleveland, Brad worked as an assistant equipment manager with the Seattle Seahawks, putting him with nearly 25 years of NFL experience.
In his job as the head equipment manager he oversees a staff that is responsible for securing and maintaining all of the team equipment and being on the sideline during game action to fix whatever game equipment might be needed.
Brad, now 58, told us he normally begins his work day at 5 a.m. and gets back to his home around 6 p.m. during the season.
His NFL ride to the top began in 1998 when he was first hired to be an assistant equipment manager with the Seahawks, at a time when Dennis Erickson was in the head coaching position.
Erickson was fired, making room for Mike Holmgren to step in next.
Brad remained on staff with the Seahawks for the next six seasons, departing just as the Seahawks advanced to the Super Bowl up against Detroit.
CREDITS SOLEM
In working his way through many levels of football, Melland still gives credit to this day to Tracy Solem, whom was serving as the head equipment trainer at the University of North Dakota.
That came at a time when Brad was undergoing a period of time recuperating after being injured while working in the oil fields of North Dakota.
The timing proved to be just right as he opted to head to college, while his younger brother Brian was playing football at UND.
Thanks to a work study program, Brad was able to get on board and work as an apprentice in equipment management, under the direction of Tracy.
During off time from college grid action, Brad accompanied Tracy to work with the World Football League (WFL) for two seasons.
After his first season in his newfound career, Brad opted to change his college field of study from business to management.
A LONG ROAD
For sure, getting to where Brad is today, didn’t happen over night.
Brad’s first taste of professional football began during the 91-92 seasons with WFL.
Play shifted him to the Arena League, working with the Tampa Bay Storm in 1993.
The 1994-95 seasons found Brad working with the Baltimore Stallions, as the Canadian Football League (CFL) briefly expanded to the U.S.
Both seasons the Stallions advanced to the Grey Cup and won the cup on the second try, only to see the franchise fold after two seasons.
In between the Stallions’ football seasons, Brad had also worked for the Rhein Fire team as a part of NFL Europe, with play taking place in Germany.
After the 94-95 seasons, the CFL Stallions folded and it was off to Montreal for Brad.
He credited Jim Sparrows as selling the team and going on to become the head guy.
KENNEDY IS KEY
Brad recalled the period of time after the WFL folded that all of the equipment from the teams was gathered up in Dallas, for distribution.
The equipment was to be handed out for the start of NFL Europe.
Erik Kennedy was an assistant equipment manager with the Seattle Seahawks and was working with the Scottish team.
Brad recalled Erik told him, “what struck me funny about you was the fact you were the only guy who never asked me for a job.”
By this time Erik was heading up the equipment job in Seattle.
The two kept in touch and that new friendship led to Brad hiring on as an assistant equipment manager with the Seahawks in 1998.
DILFER CALL
In 2004 it was quarterback Trent Dilfer getting traded from Seattle to the Cleveland Browns.
It was a phone call from Dilfer, alerting Brad of the opening, that eventually found him a new home.
Brad told us he went through three interviews in Cleveland before being hired after the third go-round.
That happened in 2005 and since that time he has gone through nine head coaches.
NOW STEFANSKI
Now Kevin Stefanski was named the 18th full-time head coach in the Browns history after serving 14 years with the Vikings.
In his final season with the Vikings he was named as offensive coordinator.
He went on to lead the Browns to a playoff berth and the first playoff win in 26 years and earned NFL Coach of the Year honors.
“He is salt of the earth,” said Brad in reference to his new head coach.
Brad added, “he is awesome,” also with having a “great general manager,” in Andrew Berry.
Apparently Berry left the Browns and went to the Colts for a spell before being hired back.
Brad considers the Browns as a “great organization to work for.”
At the same time he believes the Browns fans base is finally “getting what they deserve.”
TIME TO PREPARE
On Saturday, prior to the Sunday kickoff, the Browns arrive in Minneapolis.
Brad and his staff use this valuable time to set up equipment at the stadium so everything is in place come game time.
This will be the first time for Brad and the Browns to play at the new stadium.
The one-time Vikings fan is “excited to be going back,” as “the Vikings will always have a place in my heart,” said Brad.
This time around Brad will have to be on his toes as he takes to the sidelines.
He told us last weekend, against the Bears, he even got run over on the sidelines.
Even the equipment manager has to be ready and stay on his toes.
GROWN FAMILY
Going back to the 1995 season and the folding of the Baltimore Stallions, led to Brad meeting his wife Tanya in Montreal.
That marriage led to four children who have since grown, with only one child left in high school.
The oldest son, Christopher, 22, is now working with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Las Vegas.
Wouldn’t you know it, he is cutting his teeth working in the equipment end of things, much like dad.
However, Christopher has dreams of being a sports analyst.
Brad noted his son, who attended Bowling Green, called him on Saturday to let him know that his college team was taking care of the Minnesota Gophers on the gridiron last Saturday.
Bowling Green, a huge under dog, defeated the favored Gophers 14-10.
Daughter Caeli, 20, is a junior at Bowling Green, while Jaime, 19, is a sophomore at The Ohio State University.
That leaves Jace, 15, holding the fort and now a sophomore at Strongsville High School.
We send out a Scope Salute to Brad and the entire Melland family who have covered miles and miles, leading to success in Cleveland.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.