The City of Williston is excited to announce the addition of Mitch Melberg as Communications Director! Mitch brings his years of media experience to this position, as well as a vision for further connecting the City with the community.
Mitch has worked previously with the City on numerous occasions as both journalist and Editor of the Williston Herald, developing strong relationships with local leaders, businesses and organizations. He is a WHS Class of 2000 graduate, and a nearly life-long resident of Williston. Mitch is a 2021 Leadership Williston graduate and has served on the James Memorial Art Center and Williston Community Library boards.
“We’re very excited to add Mitch to the City of Williston team after working with him for years as a community partner and local media representative," commented City Administrator David Tuan. "As the former Vice President of the Williston Community Library board, and President of the James Memorial Library, Mitch has always carried a strong voice for the community and will be a great fit at City Hall. Welcome, Mitch!”
“Mitch is well known as a champion of local stories and I’m happy he has chosen to come aboard now to help us share our stories with the public. He has integrity and a genuine passion for communications, and he’ll be a great resource for the City Commission and the community." said Williston Mayor Howard Klug.
As Communications Director, Mitch will work to develop and implement the City's Communications Master Plan, while working closely with City Administration and other departments to coordinate communications and promote engagement within the community.
"I'm excited to join the City of Williston as Communications Director and to be able to serve my community in a much bigger way," Melberg commented. "There are a lot of exciting things happening within the City, and I'm looking forward to being able to continue to share those stories with the people of Williston."