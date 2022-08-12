Mitch Melberg- headshot
The City of Williston is excited to announce the addition of Mitch Melberg as Communications Director! Mitch brings his years of media experience to this position, as well as a vision for further connecting the City with the community. ​

Mitch has worked previously with the City on numerous occasions as both journalist and Editor of the Williston Herald, developing strong relationships with local leaders, businesses and organizations. He is a WHS Class of 2000 graduate, and a nearly life-long resident of Williston. Mitch is a 2021 Leadership Williston graduate and has served on the James Memorial Art Center and Williston Community Library boards.



