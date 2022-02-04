Ten years ago a small, locally owned coffee shop opened up in Williston. Now Meg-A-Latte is bigger than ever and celebrating a decade of being part of the community.
Meg-A-Latte started with one shop, and has now expanded to three locations in Williston, as well as a new shop in Watford City, which opened in May of 2021. Meg-A-Latte has won numerous awards for Best Coffee Shop, and the support the community has shown owner Megan Wold over the last ten years have shown why.
“We appreciate our customers so much,” Wold said. “It’s because of them that we’ve been able to be successful. Their continued support has meant everything to us.”
Megan and husband Eddie said expansion was not originally something they had considered, especially to locations outside of Williston, but that they hope the next ten years will bring more of those opportunities.
“Expansion is definitely a goal and dream of ours,” Megan said.
“We have a hard time slowing down.” Eddie added.
The pair did say they intended to take the next year off to breathe a little before they jumped into any other big projects. When asked what helped keep Meg-A-Latte not only in business for the last ten years, but successful enough expand, Wold credits her employees.
“One of the big things that I learned is that you have to invest in your employees,” she said. “Show them that you care, because they are the reason that your business is doing what it’s doing. Especially with multiple locations, because I can’t be everywhere. You really have to invest in your employees and trust them, and give them the responsibility and opportunity to show you that they can do great things.”
Wold celebrated with Tenth Anniversary on Thursday with in-house specials, and a giveaway for a free coffee every day along with a custom piece of Eddie Wold art. Wold is also working with local businesswoman Natasha Yavorivska to create some special tenth anniversary apparel, which will be available in Meg-A-Latte locations.