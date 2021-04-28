Two local students were recognized for their 2021 Mayor for a Day essays at the April 27 meeting of the Williston city Commission.
"My favorite day is Mayor for a Day recognition," Mayor Howard Klug said as he introduced the item at Tuesday's meeting.
Nearly 70 essays were submitted for the contest from elementary students throughout the area, with the selections narrowed down to two. The winners, Rickard third grader Audrey Tofte and seventh grader Merry Pust, joined Klug before the commission and those in attendance to share their essays and what they would do as Mayor for a Day.
Tofte's essay spoke of her hope to stop bullying and homelessness, wanting to make sure that everyone in the city is cared for.
"I am just trying to say people should have a great life, no matter what comes along with them," she read. "So if I was Mayor, I would give people what they need to survive."
Pust's essay shared her hopes to improve Williston by re-opening the library, making the city cleaner and making repairs to the city's parks and bike trails to make them more family-friendly. Klug laughed as Pust read her essay, thanking her for all her ideas.
"They must have been listening to you, because we re-opened the library today and I think about 300 people showed up on Saturday to clean up the City of Williston," he said. "So you've got a little bit of pull there."
Klug presented Tofte and Pust with special certificates, as well as gift baskets from the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, with special gifts to the winners from Safari Trampoline Park and the Strike Zone bowling alley. As per tradition, Klug offered the Mayors for a Day the opportunity to ride with him during the upcoming Band Day parade on May 8.