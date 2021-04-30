To some it’s just another day, but to many, May the Fourth is celebrated as Star Wars Day, and the Williston Community Library is taking part in the excitement from a galaxy far, far away.
Fans from all over the universe recognize May 4 as Star Wars Day every year, with events and celebrations held all over the world. As a big fan of Star Wars herself, Mobile Library Coordinator Montana Icenogle decided it was time for the library to get in on the action and have a celebration of their own. While the library is still not holding in-person programming, Icenogle came up with some fun Star Wars-themed ideas for patrons to take part in virtually.
“I have been a huge Star Wars nerd for forever, and it’s kind of driven me crazy that we had no programming for May the Fourth,” Icenogle told the Williston Herald.
Icenogle came up with a kit full of crafts and activities that patrons can make along with her on May 4, starting at 4 p.m. The Star Wars fun will be shown on Facebook Live and the library’s YouTube page, allowing anyone who wishes to take part. The Grab & Go craft kits include all the materials needed to make “galactic slime,” mini lightsabers, paper lanterns and more. Icenogle said the kits flew out the door quickly, but that a list of materials to create all the crafts will be posted on May 3 for all who want to participate.
“Any age can participate; we tried to keep things simple and all-inclusive,” Icenogle explained. “But I do have it specifically geared towards the teenage age group. Across the board, teen programming is incredibly underserved, and so we started our Teen STEAM program, and I have run out of kits every time we do it.”
Icenogle said she feels that while much of the library’s programming is aimed towards a younger audience, she feels it’s important to make sure the older kids are not overlooked.
“This, and other programs like the Summer Reading Program that we are specifically targeting teens for, are just meant to fill that gap,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to it, everyone who has come in has been really excited about it.”
Join the Williston Community Library for their Star Wars Day events at 4 p.m. at www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary or on YouTube.