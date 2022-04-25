Passenger demand continues to improve airline boarding numbers across the state, with March showing a 35 percent increase over 2021.
North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports reported 97,561 airline passenger boardings during the month of March, a significant increase over the previous year's numbers. The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission stated that March also brought the state’s highest level of airline passenger traffic that has been experienced over a monthly timeframe over the last two years. The Commission added that the pre-pandemic month of February 2020 was the last time that the state posted a higher monthly passenger count. Multiple airports within the state have now surpassed or are very close to reaching pre-pandemic passenger demand levels.
At Williston Basin International Airport, numbers continue to trend upwards despite still being below pre-pandemic levels.
"We continue to see positive trends in growth from our air carrier partners as well as the other businesses at XWA. We saw an 87 percent increase in passengers compared to March 2021, however we are still trending about 35 percent below pre-COVID passengers with 35 percent less seats available as well," explained Airport Director Anthony Dudas.
Dudas added that he believed some upcoming changes at XWA will help push those numbers even higher as Williston's airport adds more services to it's facility. In June, United Airlines will be adding a third daily flight to Denver, as well as increasing the size of one daily flight to a 76 seat aircraft. Additionally, Delta Airlines will be adjusting their schedule in June with an early morning departure and a late evening arrival, which will ensure better connectivity for passengers traveling beyond Minneapolis.
"We're grateful for these partners and their ongoing efforts to improve air service for the Williston Basin as the aviation industry continues to grapple with an extreme workforce shortage." Dudas said.
As a state, North Dakota also continues to trend above the national average when looking at the overall pre-pandemic airline passenger recovery rate, and is currently only nine percent below the passenger counts experienced in March of 2019. Passenger demand throughout the country has continued to stay strong in the domestic leisure market, however the business and international travel sectors are still suffering from COVID-19 impacts.
“It is exciting news to see the highest monthly airline passenger count in two years,” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “These recent passenger numbers help to showcase the continual resiliency and positive recovery in demand for air transportation services within North Dakota. We also expect that this demand for air service should remain elevated going into the summer months, particularly in the leisure sector of the travel market.”