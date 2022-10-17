Ross Michael Petrie mugshot
Williams County Correction Center

On Oct. 12, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after finding approximately 1,500 pounds of explosives in an occupied Williston town-house style apartment at the Retreat Apartments complex. Court records show that one felony charge has been filed and the Williston Police Department said more charges are pending. The man, 28-year-old Ross Michael Petrie, had his bond set at $100,000 and was released on Sunday.

The Williston Police Department confirmed that an estimated 1,471 pounds of homemade explosive materials were found in the apartment’s garage during their investigation. The explosive materials found consisted of powders and other materials used to make homemade ordinances, that an affidavit of probable cause filed by an officer of the Northwest Narcotics Task Force refers to as “fireworks.”



