On Oct. 12, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after finding approximately 1,500 pounds of explosives in an occupied Williston town-house style apartment at the Retreat Apartments complex. Court records show that one felony charge has been filed and the Williston Police Department said more charges are pending. The man, 28-year-old Ross Michael Petrie, had his bond set at $100,000 and was released on Sunday.
The Williston Police Department confirmed that an estimated 1,471 pounds of homemade explosive materials were found in the apartment’s garage during their investigation. The explosive materials found consisted of powders and other materials used to make homemade ordinances, that an affidavit of probable cause filed by an officer of the Northwest Narcotics Task Force refers to as “fireworks.”
Two different labs have been identified in the apartment by the Williston Police Department. An affidavit of probable cause that was later amended by said that the laboratories have been determined to be explosive manufacturing operations. In the affidavit, it said “the Minot bomb squad observed ‘fireworks’ consisting of 5-inch, 6-inch and 9-inch diameter mortar shells inside the garage area of the residence.”
Previously, Petrie had been issued an Administrative Game and Fish Violation for possessing/discharging fireworks on a Wildlife Management Area. Other than a speeding ticket, no other charges or convictions have been confirmed for Petrie.
Detonation sites near Williston High School and at the Williston City Landfill were operating last week to destroy the materials. The Williston Police Department confirmed that as of Oct. 14 at 5:56 p.m., all explosive materials had been removed from the apartment and destroyed. Due to the explosive materials being identified as homemade, the disposal process was time consuming because of unknown variables.
At 3:54 p.m. Monday, the Williston Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Seventh Street West after receiving a report of possible narcotic activity according to a release from the Department. During the investigation, materials that were suspected to be explosive were found in the apartment. As a precaution, the apartment building where the items were located and a neighboring building were evacuated. After the evacuation, the Department confirmed that multiple of the suspected items were indeed explosive.
The Williston Police Department, Williston Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Williston Rural Fire, Tioga Ambulance, McKenzie County Ambulance, Minot Bomb Squad, Bismarck Bomb Squad, Fargo Bomb Squad, North Dakota National Guard 81st Civil Support Team, FBI, ATF, Emergency Management Services, Salvation Army, and Williston Public Works are all currently assisting in the investigation process.
“We have some of the highest trained individuals in the state brought in for this,” Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark said at a press briefing.
Williston streets were closed throughout the week as the explosives were transported to the detonation sites. The sites had been actively operating to safely destroy the materials since last Tuesday and residents may have heard the detonations throughout the week.
“The Williston Police Department recognizes the concerns of citizens due to the noise and location of these detonations,” Public Information Officer Heather Cook said in a press conference. “However, the Williston Police Department wants to ensure that they are doing everything in their power with the assistance of the Minot Bomb Squad and Bismarck Bomb Squad to destroy these materials in the safest way possible.”
The investigation into the explosive materials is still active and not all evacuated residents have been able to return to their homes. The Williston Fire Department is working with the building department and fire marshals for remediation plans to ensure it is safe to return to occupancy in the apartments. There is no timeline yet as to when residents may be able to return home.
“The release of 1,000 pounds of explosive materials would have catastrophic consequences for not just the immediate building, but the entire complex,” the affidavit said.
“Building management has been assisting those tenants that have been displaced and have been extremely helpful throughout this investigation,” Officer Cook said.