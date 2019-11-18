A judge will rule on whether the city of Williston acted appropriately this spring when it ordered a house torn down because it wasn’t up to code.
In May, the Williston City Commission voted to give Joshua Lawrence 30 days to bring his property up to code or the city would either repair it or demolish it. Lawrence appealed the decision and on Monday, Nov. 18, Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson held a hearing on the case.
Beriah Smith, Lawrence’s attorney, argued that the city’s ordinance about nuisance homes is too broad and that the city commission didn’t do enough to give Lawrence a chance to fix the problems.
“The city here seems to have jumped to the drastic measure of destroying the appellant’s home without taking any evidence about the value of the appellant’s home and very little evidence about the cost of repairs,” Smith said.
Smith said the city’s ordinance about when a home is a public nuisance conflicts with the state’s definition. He said because Williston’s ordinance says any home that doesn’t comply with building codes is dangerous and any dangerous home is a public nuisance, the rule is too broad.
Taylor Olson, who represented the city, said Lawrence had multiple chances to fix his home but didn’t do the work.
“He’s had four and a half years to get (the home in compliance), and that hasn’t been done,” she said.
Olson told Johnson that the city started the process in April 2015 and that Lawrence also was given multiple hearings in front of the city commission. In March the commission gave him 60 days to make repairs, she said, and again in May he was given 30.
“Mr. Lawrence has had plenty of time to get this property into compliance,” she said.
Smith, however, said the issue of whether the home can be saved wasn’t properly addressed.
“Such an order is oppressive because it doesn’t look into whether the home is salvageable,” he said.
Smith asked Johnson to either overturn the city’s order or to force a new hearing where that issue could be addressed.
Johnson said he would issue a written ruling on the case.