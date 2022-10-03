The Williston Downtowners Association bid a seasonal farewell to the Main Street Market on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“It has been a pretty great year,” Williston Downtowners Association Events Coordinator Nadia Russo said. “One of the biggest reasons for having the Main Street Market on the south end of Main Street is that it brings people over to this side and supports the local businesses down here. We’ve been trying to reach out and get some new vendors this year and trying to do theme nights and stuff. For example we’ve had dog days and then a harvest fest.”
Newer to this year’s lineup was a bright booth filled with games and laughing children running in and out run by Schatzi and Robert Trones.
“This is our second Saturday here. The chamber knew that our business, Williston Games, was new to downtown. They had an open spot available at the market and wanted something for the kids and families to do so they invited us to bring some of our games to share at the Main Street Market. We’ve had a great turnout despite the rainy weather today,” Robert Trones said.
Trones said they hope to be a part of Main Street Market’s entire season in 2023.
Vanessa Huelsman has been at the Main Street Market all season long with her Northern Lights local honey booth.
“We have hives all around Williams County,” Huelsman said. “We will go up north all the way to Crosby and Noonan, but Wildrose is our headquarters. It’s all raw so we don’t pasteurize or process. I have been doing the Main Street Market for many years now and this has been a great season.”
The Purple People Feeder tent has been highly visible all season with their noticeable tent and display of tons of canned goods.
“We have homemade pickled goods and jams and jellies. We make our own mustard and barbecue snacks. We also have a few things that people don’t normally get like pickled garlic and habanero jellies,” Purple People Feeder owner Don Seal said.
“It’s been a good year. We like the market. Good atmosphere, good clientele. We will definitely be back next year,” Seal said.
Dakota Graz’ed owner Melissa Rider said that the market is a great opportunity to get their business name out and about.
“There are people who do buy from our booth, but this is more of an advertising experience for our grass fed beef business,” Rider said.
With this season for the Main Street Market wrapping up, the Downtowners Association is already thinking ahead about next season’s market. Russo said the organization may be looking at some possible changes to the Main Street Market in 2023 that they hope will be better for the community and further enhance the community’s experience.