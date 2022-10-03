Main Street Market -Downtowners Booth

Russo with the Williston Downtowners Association sharing candy and information

 Natasha Vena | Williston Herald

The Williston Downtowners Association bid a seasonal farewell to the Main Street Market on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“It has been a pretty great year,” Williston Downtowners Association Events Coordinator Nadia Russo said. “One of the biggest reasons for having the Main Street Market on the south end of Main Street is that it brings people over to this side and supports the local businesses down here. We’ve been trying to reach out and get some new vendors this year and trying to do theme nights and stuff. For example we’ve had dog days and then a harvest fest.”

Main Street Market -games booth

Trones with Williston Games sharing games to play with the people visiting the market
Main Street Market -honey

Hulesman sells her local raw honey at the Main Street Market
Main Street Market -canned goods

Seal's sell unique pickled goods at their Main Street Market booth


