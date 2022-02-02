Entertainment Inc!’s 40th season continues, bringing a triple-feature to the Old Armory in time for Valentine’s Day.
Entertainment Inc! will be presenting “What’s Love?” for their third offering of the season, February 11 through 14. “What’s Love” features three short plays, spotlighting three aspects of ‘Love’; from falling in love, to many years of marriage and in what could happen next. Each show is around 30- minutes, and features three separate casts, three separate stories and three guest directors making their directorial debuts.
Sarah Favorite takes the helm of “Sorry, Wrong Number,” which features a story of crossed connections, misunderstandings and possibly even a murder. Favorite describes the show as “Hitchcockian” in nature, which a cast of newcomers and seasoned pros helping to bring it to life.
Maddie Davis directs “Old 54,” the tale of a longtime married husband and wife George and Harriet. Harriet makes the surprising request to move from one bed to single beds, and George worries about how the change may affect their relationship as a couple. Davis said she has a stellar cast for her show, and that the crew has already been rehearsing without a script for over a couple weeks.
Long-time Inc! actor David Richter directs “Special Delivery,” featuring veteran Inc! performers Jim Ryen, Judy Billehus and Jack Dyville. The show tells the story of an older couple who meet by chance at the post office, and follows their relationship as it develops under the watchful of Jake the postal worker.
All three directors said working together on such a unique project was a treat, and that all three collaborated well together, as well as with their casts. Final rehearsals are now underway for the shows.
The plays will be presented as Dessert Theatre for the audiences at no extra cost. In addition, the evening performances will
feature a cash bar. Each show begins at 7:00pm with a No bar matinee, Sun Feb 13 at 2:00pm.