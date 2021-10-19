Books on Broadway has a new partnership, giving patrons a chance to support their local bookstore from the comfort of their own home, from anywhere in the world.
Books on Broadway has teamed up with audio book service Libro.fm, an independant audiobook company that gives users access to hundreds of thousands of books for a subscription or a one-time fee, much like the popular program Audible. Users get many of the same benefits that they would from an Audible subscription, such as monthly book credits and discounts on audio book titles.
Libro.fm has one major difference, however.
As users purchase books or subscriptions, they have the option to donate a percentage of those funds back to an independent bookstore of their choosing.
"Someone can purchase a book sitting in Florida, and still be able to support their local bookstore here in North Dakota." Kyla Wilkie, Books on Broadway assistant manager told the Williston Herald.
Wilkie said one of the store's frequent customers approached them with the idea, saying they were regular customers of the service, and wanted to be able support Books on Broadway in the process.
"That's just how awesome our customers are!" Wilkie said.
Wilkie and owner Chuck Wilder said the partnership is one more way to engage the community and support local business. Wilkie added that the service has a more personal feel, as book recommendations are made by the bookstores and employees themselves, rather than an automated algorithm.