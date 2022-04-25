Slim Chickens is officially open in Williston, welcoming their first customers on April 25.
This weekend’s storm postponed Slim Chickens’ ribbon cutting ceremony, but it didn’t stop the restaurant’s crew from serving up some hot, fresh chicken to some hungry guests on Monday morning. The doors opened to the public at 10:30 a.m., with crowds forming right away to taste what the company describes as “life changing chicken.” The restaurant held a special opening over the weekend, inviting the employees’ friends and family to come be some of the first in the area to see the new eatery. Monday’s opening was a positive showing for Slim Chickens, according to Preferred Restaurant Group Public Relations Director Wendy Howe.
“So far it’s going really well!” Howe told the Williston Herald. “I have seen food come out and be placed at the tables basically as people are sitting at the tables, and that tells me that the kitchen is running smoothly. I see a lot of smiling faces and I think everybody is loving it so far.”
Williston’s location is just the second Slim Chickens in North Dakota, with the other in Minot, and one of 12 that Preferred Restaurant Group plans to open between North Dakota and Montana. Preferred Restaurant Group President and CEO Mike Sartwell was on-hand for the opening, working feverishly behind the scenes to help guide patrons through the drive-thru and greeting them as they entered the restaurant. Slim Chickens offers dine-in, drive-thru and curbside pickup services, giving patrons plenty of ways to try Slim Chickens for themselves.
As part of the opening celebrations, Howe said that Slim Chickens would have four weeks of deals and discounts for their patrons. Howe recommended that visitors download the Slim Chickens app to sign up for deals, including free meals and a chance to win a year’s worth of Slim Chickens.
“We’re very excited to be the first in this area.” Howe said. “I think it’s going to be a great addition to the Williston community to have a chicken restaurant, and Slim Chickens really brings that Southern hospitality and we’re really excited about it.”