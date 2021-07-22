Bob Hanson joined the City of Williston in July 1986, and after 35 years as part of the Public Works and Engineering staff, Hanson is retiring.
Williston's Public Works building was filled with friends, fellow employees and well-wishers on Thursday for Hanson's retirement celebration. In his over 30 years with the City, Hanson's knowledge and expertise has been invaluable, and City leaders say his absence will leave a noticeable void.
"I would have loved to kept Bob on for another 10 years or something like that," Mayor Howard Klug told the Williston Herald. "You just think of all the things that have happened over the last 10 years, and then you add another 25 years on top of that. The major projects that we've done; the water projects we've done, the road systems that we've changed, it's an amazing legacy that he has with the City of Williston."
Klug said while Hanson will be missed, the City is in "great shape" with current City Engineer David Juma and other engineering staff. Hanson and his visitors enjoyed grilled brats, hamburgers, cookies, cake and other treats as they visited for the afternoon with Hanson.Tables were adorned with placards sharing City staff's favorite memories of Hanson, as well as what they will miss most, highlighting just how much Hanson has done over the years.
"Bob's been a part of Williston for many years. He's provided a lot of his expertise, and he's one of those guys that keeps it upstairs in his brain and doesn't write it down," comments City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk. "We're going to be missing a lot of information there. He knows where every water line is, where every sewer line is and he knows the engineering of it. That's a tough void to fill. He's easy to work with, easy to talk to; he's got a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He will be missed, but I'm sure we'll be calling him for questions just as we did with Monte (Meiers, former Public Works Director) when he retired. I wish him well."